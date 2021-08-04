Displacement Tracking Matrix - Mozambique, Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No. 112/ 28 July - 03 August 2021

During the reporting period (27 July to 03 August 2021), a total of 152 movements were recorded - 140 arrivals (9,016 individuals), 7 departures (76 individuals), and 5 transits (112 individuals). The largest arrivals were recorded in Mueda (3,011 individuals), Montepuez (2,245 individuals),

Nangade (1,592 individuals), Cidade de Pemba (1,160 individuals), Meconta (256 individuals), Metuge (165 individuals), Erati (130 individuals), and Chiure (113 individuals). There were fewer than one hundred in each of the following districts: Ibo, Meluco, Metuge, Namuno, Balama, and Anucabe. Seven departures were recorded in Chiure (43 individuals), and Metuge (33 individuals). Five transits were recorded in Nangade (61 individuals), Namuno (36 individuals) and Metuge (15 individuals). 1,405 of the total number of individuals originated from Palma district. Almost half of the population (36%) were displaced for the first time most especially following attacks in Muidumbe and Nangade. An estimated 51% of observed movements had been displaced prior to this latest movement.