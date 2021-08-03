Displacement Tracking Matrix - Mozambique, Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No. 111/ 21 - 27 July 2021

During the reporting period (21 to 27 July 2021), a total of 133 movements were recorded - 125 arrivals (5,492 individuals), 2 departures (53 individuals), and 6 transits (268individuals). The largest arrivals were recorded in Mueda (2,394 individuals), Montepuez (826 individuals), Nangade (789 individuals), Cidade de Pemba (720 individuals), Ibo (341 individuals), and Chiure (129 individuals). There were fewer than one hundred in each of the following districts: Metuge, Namuno, Balama, and Anucabe. Two departures were recorded in Ibo (28 individuals) and Nangade (25 individuals). Six transits were recorded in Montepuez (236 individuals), Metuge (21 individuals) and Namuno (11 individuals). 2,452 of the total number of individuals were born in Palma district, while 20 per cent of the movements began in Palma. Almost half of the population (47%) were displaced for the rst time, while 53 per cent had been displaced prior to this latest movement.