Displacement Tracking Matrix - Mozambique, Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No. 110/ 14 - 20 July 2021

During the reporting period (14 to 20 July 2021), a total of 143 movements were recorded - 139 arrivals (4,301 individuals), 2 departures (3,776 individuals), and 2 transits (9 individuals). The largest arrivals were recorded in Montepuez (1,148 individuals), Nangade (835 individuals), Mueda (603 individuals), Cidade de Pemba (563 individuals), Ibo (380 individuals), Balama (179 individuals), Metuge (177 individuals), Chiure (148 individuals) and Namuno (142 individuals). Two departures were recorded in Montepuez (3,648 individuals) and Nangade (128 individuals). Two transits were recorded in Metuge (9 individuals) and Namuno (2 individuals). 1,892 of the total number of individuals originated from Palma district. More than one third of the population (23%) were displaced for the first time, while 77% had been displaced prior to this latest movement.