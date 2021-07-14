Displacement Tracking Matrix - Mozambique, Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No. 108/ 07 - 13 July 2021

During the reporting period (07 to 13 July 2021), a total of 187 movements were recorded - 179 arrivals (6,047 individuals), 5 departures (102 individuals), and 3 transits (140 individuals). The largest arrivals were recorded in Montepuez (1,298 individuals), Mueda (1,177 individuals),

Cidade de Pemba (1,125 individuals), Nangade (1,025 individuals), Metuge (392 individuals), Balama (371 individuals), Ibo (262 individuals) and Namuno (151 individuals). Five departures were recorded in Chiure, Ibo, Metuge and Nangade (102 individuals). Three transits were recorded in Montepuez and Namuno (140 individuals). 2,601 of the total number of individuals originated from Palma district. Half of the population (50%) were displaced for the first time, while 50% had been displaced prior to this latest movement.