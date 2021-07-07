Displacement Tracking Matrix - Mozambique, Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No. 106/ 30 June - 06 July 2021

During the reporting period (30 June to 06 July 2021), a total of 169 movements were recorded - 164 arrivals (9,262 individuals), 3 departures (207 individuals), and 2 transits (96 individuals). The largest arrivals were recorded in Montepuez (3,721 individuals), Mueda (1,907 individuals), Nangade (1,152 individuals), Cidade de Pemba (1,120 individuals), Metuge (366 individuals), Ibo (208 individuals), Balama (192 individuals) and Chiure (188 individuals). Three departures were recorded in Nangade and Metuge (207 individuals), as well as two transits (92 individuals). 2,976 of the total number of individuals originated from Palma district. Half of the population (50%) were displaced for the first time, while 50% had been displaced prior to this latest movement.