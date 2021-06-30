Displacement Tracking Matrix - Mozambique, Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No. 105/ 22 - 29 June 2021

During the reporting period (22 to 29 June 2021), a total of 154 movements were recorded - 153 arrivals (4,938 individuals), 1 departure (11 individuals). The largest arrivals were recorded in Cidade de Pemba (1,304 individuals), Montepuez (1,061 individuals), Mueda (846 individuals), Nangade (637 individuals), Ibo (446 individuals), Metuge (258 individuals), Balama (131 individuals) and Chiure (117 individuals). 2,847 of the total number of movements originated from Palma district. Almost half of individuals (43%) were displaced for the rst time, while 52% had been displaced prior to this latest movement.