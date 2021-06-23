Displacement Tracking Matrix - Mozambique, Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No. 104/ 16 - 22 June 2021

During the reporting period (16 to 22 June 2021), a total of 213 movements were recorded - 208 arrivals (3,507 individuals), 4 departures (167 individuals), and 1 transit (11 individuals). The largest arrivals were recorded in Cidade de Pemba (1,440 individuals), Mueda (782 individuals), Ibo (438 individuals), Nangade (404 individuals), Montepuez (215 individuals), Metuge (187 individuals) and Chiure (106 individuals). Four departures were recorded in Nangade (155 individuals) and Balama (12 individuals). 3,250 of the total number of movements originated from Palma district. Less than one third of individuals (28%) were displaced for the first time, while 72% had been displaced prior to this latest movement.