Displacement Tracking Matrix - Mozambique, Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No. 103/ 09 - 16 June 2021

During the reporting period (09 to 16 June 2021), a total of 192 movements were recorded - 183 arrivals (6,167 individuals), 5 departures (38 individuals), and 4 transits (268 individuals). The largest arrivals were recorded in Cidade de Pemba (2,099), Mueda (1,609), Montepuez (1,278), Nangade (676), Metuge (297), Ibo (210) and Chiure (146). Five departures were recorded in Ibo (12), Metuge (18) and Namuno (8). The four transitory movements were recorded in Montepuez (262) and Balama (6). 5,186 of the total arrivals originated from Palma district.