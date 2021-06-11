Displacement Tracking Matrix - Mozambique, Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No. 102/ 03 - 09 June 2021

During the reporting period (03 to 09 June 2021), a total of 131 movements were recorded - 127 arrivals (6,415 individuals), 1 departures (8 individuals), and 3 transits (104 individuals). The largest arrivals were recorded in Mueda (2,217), Cidade de Pemba (1,666), Nangade (1,418), Montepuez (438), Metuge (261), Chiure (186) and Ancuabe (105). One departure was recorded in Namuno. The transitory movements were recorded in Montepuez (63), Ibo (35) and Balama (6). 5,887 of the total arrivals originated from Palma district.