Displacement Tracking Matrix - Mozambique, Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No. 100/ 27 March - 3rd June 2021 15:00h

Following the recent attacks in Palma Sede, DTM teams in Nangade, Mueda, Montepuez, Ancuabe, Metuge, Balama, Namuno, Chiure, Mecufi, Ibo and Pemba districts continue to register significant rise in IDP arrivals since 27 March. On the 3rd of June 2021, an estimated number of 640 IDPs were registered in the districts of Ancuabe, Balama, Chiure, Cidade de Pemba, Mueda, Namuno and Nangade districts bringing the total number of IDPs to 67,147 people who have been displaced from Palma.