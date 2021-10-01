Displacement Tracking Matrix - Mozambique, Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No. 123/22 - 28 September 2021

During the reporting period (22 to 28 September 2021), a total of 87 movements were recorded - 62 arrivals (4,031 individuals), 12 departures (165 individuals), 12 returns (238 individuals) and 1 transit (54 individuals), The largest arrivals were recorded in Nangade (1,250 individuals), Metuge (1,029 individuals), Ancuabe (999 individuals), Ibo (249 individuals), Montepuez (216 individuals) and Mueda (205 individuals). The largest departure was recorded in Montepuez (85 individuals). A total of 128 individuals originated from Palma district. More than half of the population (64%) were displaced for the first time. An estimated 36 per cent of observed movements had been displaced prior to this latest movement.