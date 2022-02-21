Displacement Tracking Matrix - Mozambique, Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: ETT Report: No. 144 / (09 - 15 February 2022)

During the reporting period (09 to 15 February 2022), a total of 45 movements were recorded - 39 Arrivals (1,885 individuals), 1 transit (63 individuals) and 5 departures (126 individuals). The largest arrival movements were recorded in Nangade (697 individuals), Cidade de Pemba (619 individuals), Montepuez (214 individuals), and Metuge (142 individuals). The largest departure was observed in Mueda (53 individuals). Of the total population captured by the ETT, 78 per cent were displaced for the first time, and 22 per cent of reported IDPs had been displaced more than once prior to this latest movement.