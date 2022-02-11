Displacement Tracking Matrix - Mozambique, Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: ETT Report: No. 143 / (02 - 08 February 2022)

During the reporting period (2nd to 8 February 2022), a total of 60 movements were recorded - 53 Arrivals (4,629 individuals), 1 departures (20 individuals), 1 return (52 individuals) and 5 transits (419 individuals). The largest arrival movements were recorded in Cidade de Pemba (3,207 individuals), Nangade (417 individuals), Ibo (335 individuals).The largest return was observed in Mueda (52 individuals). The largest transit was observed in Mueda (401 individuals). For further information on the needs and conditions faced by 1,462 households arriving in IOM CCCM managed sites of Ancuabe, Chiure, Montepuez and Metuge, please see IOM CCCM Situational Overview.