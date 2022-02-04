Displacement Tracking Matrix - Mozambique, Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: ETT Report: No. 142/ 26 January - 1 February 2022)

During the reporting period (26 January to 1st February 2022), a total of 54 movements were recorded - 49 Arrivals (5,506 individuals), and 5 departures (306 individuals). The largest arrival movements were recorded in Ancuabe (2,093 individuals), Montepuez (1,158 individuals), Cidade de Pemba (667 individuals), Chiure (547 individuals), Nangade (457 individuals), Metuge (369 individuals) and Mueda (206 individuals). The largest departure was observed in Montepuez (265 individuals). Of the total population captured by the ETT, 90 per cent were displaced for the first time, and 10 per cent of reported IDPs had been displaced more than once prior to this latest movement.