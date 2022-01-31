Displacement Tracking Matrix - Mozambique, Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: ETT Report: No. 141/ 19 - 25 January 2022)

During the reporting period (19 to 25 January 2022), a total of 65 movements were recorded - 55 Arrivals (2,562 individuals), 4 departures (215 individuals), 6 transit (239 individuals). The largest arrival movements were recorded in Nangade (719 individuals), Chiure (444 individuals), Montepuez (353 individuals), Ancuabe (323 individuals), Metuge (246 individuals), Mueda (215 individuals) and Cidade de Pemba (154 individuals). The largest departure was observed in Mueda (108 individuals). The largest transits were recorded in Metuge (131 individuals) and Mueda (108 individuals). Of the total population captured by the ETT, 64 per cent were displaced for the first time, and 36 per cent of reported IDPs had been displaced more than once prior to this latest movement.