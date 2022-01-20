Displacement Tracking Matrix - Mozambique, Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: ETT Report: No. 140/ 12 - 18 January 2022)

During the reporting period (12 to 18 January 2022), a total of 52 movements were recorded - 46 Arrivals (2,004 individuals), 3 departures (99 individuals), 2 returns (98 individuals), and 1 Transit (17 individuals). The largest arrival movements were recorded in Nangade (1,248 individuals), Metuge (61 individuals), Chiure (166 individuals) and Cidade de Pemba (152 individuals). The largest departure was observed in Montepuez (283 individuals). The largest return was recorded in Mueda (98 individuals). The largest transit was recorded in Nangade (17 individuals). Of the total population captured by the ETT, 87 per cent were displaced for the first time, and 13 per cent of reported IDPs had been displaced more than once prior to this latest movement.