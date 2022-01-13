Displacement Tracking Matrix - Mozambique, Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: ETT Report: No. 139/ 05 - 11 January 2022)

During the reporting period (05 to 11 January 2022), a total of 31 movements were recorded - 23 Arrivals (947 individuals), 6 departures (419 individuals), and 2 Transits (92 individuals). The largest arrival movements were recorded in Ancuabe (379 individuals) and Nangade (337individuals). The largest departures were observed in Montepuez (283 individuals), Nampula (66 individuals), and Ibo (66 individuals). The largest transit was recorded in Mueda (92 individuals). Of the total population captured by the ETT, 63 per cent were displaced for the rst time, and 37 per cent of reported IDPs had been displaced more than once prior to this latest movement.