Displacement Tracking Matrix - Mozambique, Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: ETT Report: No. 138/ 29 December - 04 January 2022

During the reporting period (29 December 2021 to 04 January 2022), a total of 21 movements were recorded - 10 arrivals (612 individuals), 3 departures (184 individuals), 4 transits (159 individuals), and 4 intended return movements (107 individuals). The largest individual arrivals were recorded in Mueda (386 individuals) and Meluco (108 individuals). All intended return movements were observed in Nangade, with the largest involving 39 individuals. The largest transits were recorded in Meuda (75 individuals) and Nangade (44 individuals). The largest departures were recorded in Montepuez (180 individuals) and Chiure (4 individuals). Of the total population 24 per cent were displaced for the rst time, and 76 per cent of reported IDPs had been displaced more than once prior to this latest movement.