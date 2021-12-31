Displacement Tracking Matrix - Mozambique, Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: ETT Report: No. 137/ 23 - 28 December 2021

During the reporting period (23 to 28 December 2021), a total of 16 movements were recorded - 6 transits (115 individuals), 2 departures (33 individuals), 4 arrivals (26 individuals), and 4 intended return movements (74 individuals). The largest individual arrival was recorded in Ancuabe (19 individuals). The largest intended return movements were observed in Nanagde (74 individuals). The largest transit was recorded in Nangade (115 individuals). The largest departures were recorded in Balama (24 individuals). Of the total population 9 per cent were displaced for the ­first time, and 91 per cent of reported IDPs had been displaced more than once prior to this latest movement.