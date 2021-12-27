Displacement Tracking Matrix - Mozambique, Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: ETT Report: No. 136/ 15 - 22 December 2021

During the reporting period (15 to 22 December 2021), a total of 35 movements were recorded - 11 transits (263 individuals), 10 departures (158 individuals), 8 arrivals (122 individuals), and 6 intended return movements (956 individuals). The largest individual arrivals were recorded in Ibo (45 individuals) and Ancuabe (42 individuals). The largest intended return movements were observed in Montepuez (935 individuals). The largest transits were recorded in Nangade (149 individuals) and Mueda (72 individuals). The largest departures were recorded in Balama (69 individuals) and Ibo (45 individuals). Of the total population 24 per cent were displaced for the fi­rst time, and 76 per cent of reported IDPs had been displaced more than once prior to this latest movement.