Displacement Tracking Matrix - Mozambique, Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: ETT Report: No. 135/ 08 - 14 December 2021

During the reporting period (08 to 14 December 2021), a total of 38 movements were recorded - 16 arrivals (311 individuals),10 transits (311 individuals), 8 departures (49 individuals), and 4 intended return movements (134 individuals). The largest individual arrivals were recorded in Ancuabe (75 individuals) and Nangade (53 individuals). The largest intended return movements were observed in Montepuez (51 individuals and 32 individuals). The largest transits were recorded in Montepuez (162 individuals and 139 individuals, with both groups leaving dierent areas of Montepuez, and transiting through Montepuez sede, in order to travel to Palma). Of the total population (37%) were displaced for the rst time, and 63 per cent of reported IDPs had been displaced more than once prior to this latest movement.