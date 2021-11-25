Displacement Tracking Matrix - Mozambique, Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: ETT Report: No. 131/ 17 - 23 November 2021

During the reporting period (17 to 23 November 2021), a total of 55 movements were recorded – 30 arrivals (1,934 individuals), 17 departures (718 individuals), 6 intended return movements (299 individuals), and 2 transits (78 individuals). The largest arrivals were recorded in Mueda (1,121 individuals), Nangade (729 individuals) and Ancuabe (58 individuals). The largest departure was recorded in Ancuabe (569 individuals). The largest transit was recorded in Mueda (78 individuals). The intended return movements were observed in Mueda (214 individuals) and Montepuez (85 individuals). More than one-third of the total population (35%) were displaced for the first time. An estimated 65 per cent of reported IDPs had been displaced more than once prior to this latest movement.