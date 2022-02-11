Displacement Tracking Matrix - Mozambique, Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: Alert Report: Meluco attacks No. 2/ 02 - 08 February 2022

Initial attacks in Meluco district by Non-State Armed Groups (NSAGs) were reported on 4 January 2022. Recent attacks in Muaguide posto - (Mitemba, Sitate, and Iba) triggered the movements of 2,955 individuals to Cidade de Pemba between 02-08 February 2022. Ninety-nine IDPs have been identified with vulnerabilities: 56 elderly individuals, 24 pregnant women, 12 persons with disabilities, and 7 unaccompanied minors. The arrival of displaced populations from Meluco within this reporting period have been mapped in Josina Machel, Natite, Mahate, Cariaco, Maringanha, Paquitequete, Metula and Mondalane, accumulatively recording an estimated 4, 104 Meluco arrival movements in Cidade de Pemba between 28 January - 08 February. For further information on the needs and conditions faced by 1,265 households arriving from Meluco in IOM CCCM managed sites of Ancuabe, Chiure, Montepuez and Metuge (cumulative observed arrivals as of 07 February), please see IOM CCCM Situational Overview.