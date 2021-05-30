Displacement Tracking Matrix - Mozambique, Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: 95/ 27 March - 30 May 2021 15:00h

Following the recent attacks in Palma Sede, DTM teams in Nangade, Mueda, Montepuez, Mecufi, Ibo and Pemba districts continue to register significant rise in IDP arrivals since 27 March. On the 30th of May 2021, an estimated number of 580 IDPs were registered in the receiving districts bringing the total number of IDPs to 62,589 people who have been displaced from Palma. IDPs continue to arrive in Nangade on foot and by bus from Nangade to Mueda, Montepuez, and Pemba.