Displacement Tracking Matrix - Mozambique, Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Movement Alert 77, Cabo Delgado - Muidumbe and Mueda districts, Update 18 November 2022

Fear of attacks and confirmed attacks by Non-State Armed Groups in Muidumbe (Muambula) district from 16 November triggered 2,024 individual displacement movements within Muidumbe and to Mueda district. An estimate of 258 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) have been identified with vulnerabilities. Of the 2,024 individual displacement movements recorded, an estimate 1,529 Individuals (of which 572 represent children under 18 years old) who walked to their current locations of displacement. An estimate of 42 households (132 individuals) represent arrivals in Nandimba and Eduardo displacement sites in Mueda district. Within this reporting period, 76 per cent of the recorded movements represent individuals displaced for the first time and 24 per cent for more than three times.

Movements in the region continue to be dynamic between host communities. The objective of the Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) - Movement Alert is to collect information on large and sudden population movements, and to provide support to the humanitarian response partners by disseminating data on IDPs to support effective humanitarian response to the affected population. Information is collected through key informants interviews or direct observation. This dashboard provides basic information on displacements, and additional information can be shared upon request.