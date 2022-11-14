Displacement Tracking Matrix - Mozambique, Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Movement Alert 74, Cabo Delgado - Namuno, Balama and Montepuez districts Update 13 November 2022

Fear of attacks and confirmed attacks by Non-State Armed Groups in Namuno district from 9 November triggered 10,091 individual displacement movements within and between neighbouring districts of Namuno. DTM monitoring teams recorded at least 5 major travel routes taken by populations on the move between 09-13 November. This includes movements within Namuno (4,484 individuals), movements from Namuno to Montepuez (1,225 individuals), movements from Balama to Montepuez (3,352 individuals), movements within Balama (992 individuals) and movements from Namuno to Balama (38 individuals). An estimate of 691 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) have been identified with vulnerabilities. Of the 10,091 individual displacement movements recorded, an estimate 4,722 Individuals (of which 2,657 represent children under 18 years old) walked to their current location of displacement. Within this reporting period, 90 per cent of the recorded movements represent individuals displaced for the first time and 10 per cent for the second time.

IOM teams observed an average of 2,018 individuals arriving at different locations within the reporting period (09 - 12 November, please see below for more information). Movements in the region continue to be dynamic between host communities. Cumulatively, from the first attacks in Namuno on 29 October to date, an estimated 16,479 first time individual displacements have been observed by DTM monitoring teams. The objective of the Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) - Movement Alert is to collect information on large and sudden population movements, and to provide support to the humanitarian response partners by disseminating data on IDPs to support effective humanitarian response to the affected population. Information is collected through key informants interviews or direct observation. This dashboard provides basic information on displacements, and additional information can be shared upon request.