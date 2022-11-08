Displacement Tracking Matrix - Mozambique, Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Movement Alert 73, Cabo Delgado - Namuno district Update 08 November 2022

Fear of attacks and confirmed attacks by Non-State Armed Groups in Namuno district (Murameia community and Puararane) triggered 16,479 individual displacement movements from Hucula and Nicane locality to Namuno sede (Milipone locality). An estimate of 570 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) have been identified with vulnerabilities. Of the 16,479 individual displacement movements recorded, an estimate 782 households/ 3,531 Individuals (of which 1,987 represent children under 18 years), are being hosted in EPC Cumone (Milipone). All of the recorded movements represent individuals displaced for the first time.

IOM teams observed an average of 1,831 individuals arriving at different locations within the reporting period (29 October - 07 November, please see below for more information). Movements in the region continue to be dynamic among host communities.

The objective of the Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) - Movement Alert is to collect information on large and sudden population movements, and to provide support to the humanitarian response partners by disseminating data on IDPs to support effective humanitarian response to the affected population. Information is collected through key informants interviews or direct observation. This dashboard provides basic information on displacements, and additional information can be shared upon request.