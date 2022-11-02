Displacement Tracking Matrix - Mozambique, Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Movement Alert 72, Cabo Delgado - Namuno district Update 01 November 2022

Fear of attacks and confirmed attacks by Non-State Armed Groups in Namuno district (Marrumeia community) triggered 5,213 individual displacement movements from Hucula locality to Namuno sede, (Milipone locality). An estimate of 159 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) have been identified with vulnerabilities.

All of the recorded movements represent individuals displaced for the first time. IOM teams observed an average of 1,738 individuals arriving at different locations within the reporting period (29 -30 October, please see below for more information). Movements in the region continue to be dynamic among host communities.