Displacement Tracking Matrix - Mozambique, Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Movement Alert 71, Cabo Delgado - Namuno district Update 31 October 2022

Fear of attacks and confirmed attacks by Non-State Armed Groups in Namuno district (Marrumeia community) triggered 958 individual displacement movements from Hucula locality to Namuno sede, (Milipone locality). An estimate of 100 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) have been identified with vulnerabilities. All of the recorded movements represent individuals displaced for the first time.

IOM teams observed an average of 479 individuals arriving at different locations within the reporting period (29 -30 October, please see below for more information). Movements in the region continue to be dynamic among host communities.

The objective of the Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) - Movement Alert is to collect information on large and sudden population movements, and to provide support to the humanitarian response partners by disseminating data on IDPs to support effective humanitarian response to the affected population. Information is collected through key informants interviews or direct observation. This dashboard provides basic information on displacements, and additional information can be shared upon request.