Displacement Tracking Matrix - Mozambique, Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Movement Alert 70, Cabo Delgado - Chiure district Update 26 October 2022

Fear of attacks, confirmed attacks by Non-State Armed Groups in Chiure district (Katapua localitiy) triggered 15,280 individual displacement movements within Chiure and from Katapua locality to Namuno, Quissanga, and Nampula (Namapa locality). An estimate of 515 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) have been identified with vulnerabilities. 99% of the recorded movements represent individuals displaced for the first time, 1% for the second time. IOM teams observed an average of 5,093 individuals arriving at different locations within the reporting period (23 -25 October, please see below for more information). Movements in the region continue to be dynamic among host communities.