Displacement Tracking Matrix - Mozambique, Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Movement Alert 69, Chiure district Update 24 October 2022

Fear of attacks, confirmed attacks by Non-State Armed Groups in Chiure district (Katapua localitiy) triggered 11,414 individual displacement movements within Chiure and from Katapua to Nampula (Namapa locality). An estimate of 385 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) have been identified with vulnerabilities. 99% of the recorded movements represent individuals displaced for the first time, 1% for the second time.

IOM teams observed an average of 5,707 individuals arriving at different locations within the reporting period (23 -24 October ). Movements in the region continue to be dynamic among host communities.