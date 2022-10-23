Displacement Tracking Matrix - Mozambique, Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Movement Alert 68, Montpuez Update 21 October 2022

Fear of attacks, following confirmed attacks by Non-State Armed Groups in Montepuez district (in M’Pupene locality on the 19th and 20th of October) triggered a displacement of 1,824 individuals, arriving in Montepuez sede. An estimate of 26 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) have been identified with vulnerabilities in this group. This is the first time that the individuals in this group have been displaced. The main reported need of the group are for Food, Water, and Shelter.

The IDPs have indicated that the route used is not safe for travelling, and that they are unsure if they are going to remain in the Sede or move elswhere. Currently they are in the host community.

