Displacement Tracking Matrix - Mozambique, Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Movement Alert 67, Macomia district Update 20 October 2022

Fear of attacks, confirmed attacks by Non-State Armed Groups in Macomia district (Nguida and Chai localities) triggered 3,390 individual displacement movements within Macomia and from Meluco to Macomia sede. An estimate of 209 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) have been identified with vulnerabilities. 22% of the recorded movements represent individuals displaced for the first time, 56% for the second, 11% for the third time, 11% more than three times. IOM teams observed an average of 848 individuals arriving at different locations within the reporting period (13 -18 October ). Movements in the region continue to be dynamic among host communities.

The objective of the Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) - Movement Alert is to collect information on large and sudden population movements, and to provide support to the humanitarian response partners by disseminating data on IDPs to support effective humanitarian response to the affected population. Information is collected through key informants interviews or direct observation. This dashboard provides basic information on displacements, and additional information can be shared upon request.