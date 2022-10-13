Displacement Tracking Matrix - Mozambique, Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Movement Alert 66, Macomia district Update 10 October 2022

Fear of attacks, confirmed attacks by Non-State Armed Groups in Macomia district (Nguida locality) triggered 661 individual displacement movements from Nuida to Macomia sede. An estimate of 64 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) have been identified with vulnerabilities. 56% of recorded movements represent individuals displaced for the first time, 17% for the second time and 27% represent at least three times.

IOM teams observed an average of 331 individuals arriving at different locations within the reporting period (09 - 10 October) (please see below charts for further information). Movements in the region remain dynamic between host communities.

The objective of the Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) - Movement Alert is to collect information on large and sudden population movements, and to provide support to the humanitarian response partners by disseminating data on IDPs to support effective humanitarian response to the affected population. Information is collected through key informants interviews or direct observation.

This dashboard provides basic information on displacements, and additional information can be shared upon request.