Displacement Tracking Matrix - Mozambique, Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Movement Alert Report: No. 20 As of 15:30 30 March 2021

Following the recent attacks in Palma Sede, DTM teams in Nanagde, Mueda, Montpeuz, and Pemba districts have registered a significant rise in IDP arrivals.

As of March 30, 2021, an estimated number of 5,360 IDPs had been registered arriving by foot, bus, boat and air from Palma to the four districts. People who have been displaced continue to arrive in Nangade on foot and by bus from Nangade to Mueda, Montepuez, and Pemba. Two boats carrying an estimated number of 1,112 IDPs to arrive in Pemba port, but has yet to disembark due to the authorities' security screening procedure. In addition, 309 internally displaced persons (IDPs) were confirmed to be moving from Montepuez to Nampula.