Displacement Tracking Matrix - Mozambique, Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) ETT Report: No. 41/ 27 - 31 March 2021 17:00h

Following the recent attacks in Palma Sede, DTM teams in Nangade, Mueda, Montpeuz, and Pemba districts have registered a significant rise in IDP arrivals. As of 17:00h March 31 2021, an estimated number of 8,166 IDPs had been registered arriving by foot, bus, boat and air from Palma to the four districts. People who have been displaced continue to arrive in Nangade on foot and by bus from Nangade to Mueda, Montepuez, and Pemba. Two boats carrying an estimated number of 1,112 IDPs to arrive in Pemba port, but have yet to disembark due to government administrative procedure