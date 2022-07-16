Displacement Tracking Matrix - Mozambique, Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Alert Report: No. 58/ 13 July 2022 | Movement Alert

Fear of attacks and subsequent confirmed attacks in Ancuabe district by Non-State Armed Groups triggered 3,678 individual displacement movements within Ancuabe, Chiure, Quissanga, Balama, Mecufi, Mueda, Macomia, Montepuez, Meluco, Ibo,

Namuno, Muidumbe, Metuge, Memba, Cidade de Nampula, Mecuburi, Nacala, Nacaroa, Ribaue, Erati and Cidade de Pemba. An estimate of 403 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) have been identified with vulnerabilities. At least 54% of these movements are arrivals in Montepuez, 22% in Metuge, and 7% in Chiure. New arrivals recorded within the reporting period map 2,382 individuals predominantly moving into displacement sites across Chiure, Metuge, and Montepuez. Approximately 74% of recorded movements represent individuals displaced for the first time while 26% represent individuals displaced more than once.

IOM teams observed a daily average of 800 individuals arriving at different locations within the reporting period (11 - 13 July) (please see below charts for further information). Movements in the region remain dynamic. Current report includes movements of individuals displaced multiple times. The objective of the Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) - Movement Alert is to collect information on large and sudden population movements, and to provide support to the humanitarian response partners by disseminating data on IDPs to support effective humanitarian response to the affected population. Information is collected through key informants interviews or direct observation. This dashboard provides basic information on displacements, and additional information can be shared upon request.