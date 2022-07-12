Displacement Tracking Matrix - Mozambique, Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Alert Report: No. 56/ 08 July 2022 | Movement Alert

Fear of attacks and subsequent conrmed attacks in Ancuabe district by Non-State Armed Groups triggered 4,586 individual displacement movements within Ancuabe, Chiure, Quissanga, Balama, Mecufi, Mueda, Macomia, Montepuez, Meluco, Ibo, Namuno, Muidumbe, Metuge, Memba, Cidade de Nampula, Mecuburi, Nacala, Nacaroa, Ribaue, Erati and Cidade de Pemba. An estimate of 403 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) have been identied with vulnerabilities. At least 45% of these movements are arrivals in Metuge, 22% in Cidade de Pemba, and 7% in Macomia. New arrivals recorded within the reporting period map 759 individuals predominantly moving into displacement sites across Balama, Metuge, and Namuno. Approximately 62% of recorded movements represent individuals displaced for the First time while 38% represent individuals displaced more than once.

IOM teams observed an average of 917 individuals arriving at dierent locations within the reporting period (04 - 08 July) (please see below charts for further information). Current figures are to be considered as displacement movements observed between 04 to 08 July 2022.

The objective of the Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) - Movement Alert is to collect information on large and sudden population movements, and to provide support to the humanitarian response partners by disseminating data on IDPs to support effective humanitarian response to the aected population. Information is collected through key informants interviews or direct observation. This dashboard provides basic information on displacements, and additional information can be shared upon request.