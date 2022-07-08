Displacement Tracking Matrix - Mozambique, Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Alert Report: No. 56/ 03 July 2022 | Movement Alert

Fear of attacks and subsequent confirmed attacks in Ancuabe district by Non-State Armed Groups triggered 19,900 individual displacement movements within Ancuabe, Chiure, Quissanga, Balama, Mecufi, Mueda, Macomia, Montepuez, Meluco, Ibo, Namuno, Muidumbe, Metuge, Memba, Cidade de Nampula, Mecuburi, Nacala, Nacaroa, Ribaue, Erati and Cidade de Pemba. An estimate of 1,386 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) have been identified with vulnerabilities. At least 34% of these movements are arrivals in Metuge, 19% in Cidade de Pemba, and 9% in Macomia. New arrivals recorded within the reporting period map 7,630 individuals predominantly moving into displacement sites across Chiure, Metuge, and Montepuez.

Current figures are to be considered as cumulative displacement movements observed between 27 June 03 July. IOM teams observed an average of 3,130 daily individual movements between 27 June and 02 July, 2022 (please see the daily trends and sankey chart in the PDF for further information).

The objective of the Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) - Movement Alert is to collect information on large and sudden population movements, and to provide support to the humanitarian response partners by disseminating data on IDPs to support effective humanitarian response to the affected population. Information is collected through key informants interviews or direct observation. This dashboard provides basic information on displacements, and additional information can be shared upon request.