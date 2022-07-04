Displacement Tracking Matrix - Mozambique, Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Alert Report: No. 55 | 23 - 26 June 2022 | Movement Alert

Fear of attacks and subsequent confirmed attacks in Ancuabe district by Non-State Armed Groups triggered the movements of 5,837 individuals within Ancuabe, Chiure, Quissanga, Mecufi, Mueda, Macomia, Montepuez, Meluco, Namuno, Balama, Metuge and Cidade de Pemba. An estimate of 343 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) have been identified with vulnerabilities. At least 30% of these movements are arrivals in Chiure, 23% in Montepuez and 21% in Metuge. New arrivals recorded within the reporting period map 3,390 individuals predominantly moving into displacement sites across Chiure, Metuge, and Montepuez.

IOM observed an average daily individual movements of 2,156 between 05 and 23 June, 2022 (please see the daily trends and sankey chart below for further information). Increased attacks/ fear of further attacks reported between 9 and 19 June in Ancuabe and Chiure districts account for the increase of displacement movements. Current figures are to be considered as cumulative displacement movements observed between 23-26 June. The objective of the Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) - Movement Alert is to collect information on large and sudden population movements, and to provide support to humanitarian response partners by disseminating data on IDPs to support effective humanitarian response to the affected population. Information is collected through key informants interviews or direct observation. The dashboard provides basic information on displacements, and additional information can be shared upon request.