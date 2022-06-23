Displacement Tracking Matrix - Mozambique, Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Alert Report: No. 51/ 2 - 20 June 2022 | Movement Alert

Fear of attacks and subsequent confirmed attacks in Ancuabe and Chiure district by Non-State Armed Groups triggered the movements of 23,567 individuals to Nampula province, in the districts of Erati, Malema, Meconta, Memba, Mogincual, Nacala, Ribaue and Cidade de Nampula. Approximately 69 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) IDPs have been identified with vulnerabilities. At least 81% of these movements are arrivals from Chiure, 10% from Mecufi and 9% from Ancuabe districts. Estimated 23,567 individuals arrived in Erati district, which is main entrance of Nampula province.

The objective of the Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) - Movement Alert is to collect information on large and sudden population movements, and to provide support to humanitarian response partners by disseminating data on IDPs for ensuring effective humanitarian response to the affected population. Information is collected through key informant interviews or direct observation. The dashboard provides basic information on displacements, and additional information can be shared upon request. Impact of new attacks reported between 9 and 19 June in Ancuabe and Chiure districts account for the increase of displacement movements representing 23,567 individuals. Current figures are to be considered as cumulative displacement movements observed between 02-20 June.