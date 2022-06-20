Displacement Tracking Matrix - Mozambique, Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Alert Report: No. 50/ 2 - 16 June 2022 | Movement Alert

Fear of attacks and subsequent confirmed attacks in Ancuabe district by Non-State Armed Groups triggered the movements of 20,339 individuals within Ancuabe, Chiure, Quissanga, Balama, Mecufi, Mueda, Macomia, Montepuez, Meluco, Namuno, Nampula, Balama, Metuge and Cidade de Pemba. Approximately 927 IDPs have been identified with vulnerabilities. At least 39% of these movements are arrivals in Cidade de Pemba and 29% in Chiure. New arrivals recorded within this report map 3,386 individuals predominantly moving into sites across Chiure, Metuge and Ancuabe.

The objective of the Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) - Movement Alert is to collect information on large and sudden population movements, and to provide support to humanitarian response partners by disseminating data on IDPs for ensuring effective humanitarian response to the affected population. Information is collected through key informant interviews or direct observation. The dashboard provides basic information on displacements, and additional information can be shared upon request. IOM identified 17,691 individual displacement movements in the previous reporting period (02-15 June). Impact of new attacks reported between 9 and 13 June in Ancuabe and Chiure districts account for the increase of displacement movements representing 20,339 individuals. Current figures are to be considered as cumulative displacement movements observed between 02-16 June.