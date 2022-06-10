Displacement Tracking Matrix - Mozambique, Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Alert Report: No. 45/ 02 - 09 June 2022 | Movement Alert

Fear of attacks and subsequent confirmed attacks in Ancuabe district by Non-State Armed Groups triggered displacements movements between 02-09 June. Recent attacks in Nanduli locality triggered the movements of 5,652 individuals within Ancuabe, Chiure, Quissanga, Balama, Mecufi, Mueda, Macomia, Montepuez, Meluco, Namuno, Nampula, Balama, Metuge and Cidade de Pemba. Approximately 246 IDPs have been identified with vulnerabilities. At least 32% of these movements are departures from sites in Metuge. New arrivals recorded within this report map 1,642 individuals predominantly moving into sites across Chiure, Metuge and Ancuabe.