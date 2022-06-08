Displacement Tracking Matrix - Mozambique, Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Alert Report: No. 44/ 02 - 08 June 2022 | Movement Alert

The objective of the Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) - Movement Alert is to collect information on large and sudden population movements, and to provide support to humanitarian response partners by disseminating data on IDPs for ensuring effective humanitarian response to the affected population. Information is collected through key informant interviews or direct observation. Additional information can be shared upon request. IOM identified 3,402 individual displace-ment movements in the previous reporting period (02-07 June). Current figures reported below have been added to the cumulative displacement movements 02-08 June.

MOVEMENT ALERT

SUMMARY OF THE EVENT

Fear of attacks and subsequent confirmed attacks in Ancuabe district by Non-State Armed Groups triggered displacements movements between 02-08 June. Recent attacks in Nduli locality triggered the movements of 4,887 individuals within Ancuabe, Chuire, Quissanga, Balama, Mecufi, Mueda, Macomia, Montepuez, Meluco, Namuno, Nampula, Balama, Metuge and Cidade de Pemba. Approximately 213 IDPs have been identified with vulnerabilities. At least 27% of totl movements observed are departures from sites in Metuge. New arrivals recorded within this report map 996 individuals predominantly moving into sites across Chiure, Metuge and Ancuabe.