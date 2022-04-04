Mozambique
Displacement Tracking Matrix - Mozambique, Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Alert Report: No. 41/ 29 - 30 March 2022 | Movement Alert
Attachments
The objective of the Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) - Movement Alert is to collect information on large and sudden population movements, and to provide support to the Government and the humanitarian community by disseminating data on IDPs for ensuring effective humanitarian response to the affected population. Information is collected through key informant interviews or direct observation. The dashboard provides basic information on displacements, and additional information can be shared upon request.