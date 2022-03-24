Displacement Tracking Matrix - Mozambique, Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Alert Report: Mueda attacks No. 40/ 23 March 2022

Recent movements of Non-State Armed Groups (NSAGs) have been reported in Mueda district. As of 23 March, observed presence of NSAGs in Mocimboa do rovuma and Naida areas triggered four large IDP arrival movements recorded in Namaua, Natsenge and Ngapa. An estimated 634 individuals have arrived in host communities and displacement sites of Imbuo and N'gapa posto. From the total individuals reported 33 have been identified with vulnerabilities: 24 elderly individuals and 9 pregnant women.