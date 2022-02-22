Displacement Tracking Matrix - Mozambique, Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Alert Report: Nangade attacks No. 39/ 17 - 20 February 2022

Following recent attacks by Non-State Armed Groups in Nangade, Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) teams have recorded the arrival of 724 displaced individuals, in both Nangade and Mueda, between 17-20 February 2022. At least 40 IDPs have been identified with vulnerabilities: 27 elderly individuals, 9 pregnant women, and 4 persons with disabilities. Locations of origin prior to displacement have been mapped in the localities of Aldeia de Chacamaba, Ntambalagoa, Rovuma, Chicuaia-velha, and Muiha. DTM Teams deployed at strategic points across host communities and sites in Nangade and Mueda districts have cumulatively observed 6,153 individual displacement movements from Nangade as a result of sporadic attacks recorded between 04 January 20 February.