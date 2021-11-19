Displacement Tracking Matrix - Mozambique, Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Alert Report: No. 37/ 13 - 15 November 2021 | Movement Alert

From 13-15 November, DTM teams in Vila de Mueda observed the arrival of 2,366 IDPs coming from Ngapa sede, Namatil, Naschitenje, Naida, Mocimba de Rovuma, and Nahamba localities. Arrivals have been mapped across host communities in Vila de Mueda as well as Eduardo Mondlane Relocation Centre. Of these recorded movements, children constitute the majority of the travellers (48%). An estimated 49 elderly, 18 people with disabilities and 21 pregnant women were additionally reported within these observed movements.