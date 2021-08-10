Displacement Tracking Matrix - Mozambique, Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Alert Report: No. 33/ 09 August 2021 | Movement Alert

The objective of the Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) - Movement Alert is to collect information on large and sudden population movements, and to provide support to the Government and the humanitarian community by disseminating data on IDPs for informing effective humanitarian response to the affected population. Information is collected through key informant interviews or direct observation. The dashboard provides basic information on displacements recorded in Mueda district on 9 August. This ETT Movement Alert forms part of a larger exercise in mapping displacement trends on a weekly basis. Reported findings complement information obtained through other DTM data collection activities in the country. Additional information is available upon request.

SUMMARY OF THE EVENT

Following the recent attacks in Muidumbe and Nangade districts, DTM teams in Mueda continue to observe movements amongst displaced populations with a significant rise of IDP arrivals recorded on 9 August 2021. An estimated 560 individuals have arrived to this district, with children constituting a majority (50%) of the movement. In addition, 27 elderly persons were recorded during the assessments.