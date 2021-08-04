Displacement Tracking Matrix - Mozambique, Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Alert Report: No. 32/ 03 August 2021 | Movement Alert

Following the recent attacks in Muidumbe and Nangade districts, DTM teams in Ancuabe, Namuno, Balama, Chiure, Ibo, Mueda, Montepuez, Nangade, Metuge, Mecufi, and Cidade de Pemba continue to observe movements amongst displaced populations. In the district of Montepuez, a significant rise in IDP arrivals have been recorded on 3 of August 2021. An estimated 869 individuals have arrived to this district, with children constituting a majority (57%) of the movement. In addition, 50 elderly persons were recorded during the assessments.